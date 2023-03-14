Brooklyn Beckham's sweet gesture to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz revealed after family reunion The budding chef was recently reunited with his parents David and Victoria Beckham in Paris

After celebrating his own birthday with his loved ones in Paris, Brooklyn Beckham penned a touching tribute to mark his mother-in-law Claudia Peltz's 68th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories this week, the 24-year-old shared a sweet black-and-white snapshot from his wedding, showing him with Claudia and his wife Nicola Peltz.

WATCH: Brooklyn recently supported mum Victoria at Paris Fashion Week show

Loading the player...

"Happy birthday Claudia x," he wrote before thanking her for allowing him to marry her daughter. "Thank you so much for letting me marry your gorgeous talented daughter x." He added: "I promise to always look after her x we love you [heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, Nicola made sure she paid her own tribute, writing on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my mom, my queen and everything good in this world. To know you is to love you!

"You're the most giving, kind, beautiful woman I've ever known and I am so blessed to call you my mom. I love you more than you will ever know. You are me I am you."

Earlier this month, Nicola and Brooklyn were reunited with Brooklyn's family during Paris Fashion Week. The couple shared various pictures from their time together with David and Victoria Beckham as well as Harper and Cruz Beckham.

Brooklyn uploaded this sweet photo and message

Then just last week, Brooklyn continued to cement his family's bond by paying a heartfelt tribute to all the important women in his life. The post featured candid images of his sister Harper with wife Nicola and his mum Victoria as well as a snapshot of his mother-in-law and his grandmothers.

"Happy international women's day to all the gorgeous women out there," he wrote in the caption. "Your far better than any man can ever be [heart emoji] x."

Paying special attention to his wife of nearly one year, Brooklyn added: "Nicola thank you for always being there right by my side and for being the best wife and best friend x couldn't live without you x.

"I am so excited to stay young with you and have the most amazing life with you x here's to many more baby days honouring you." Upon seeing the heartfelt post, Nicola replied: "Love you baby."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.