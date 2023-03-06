David Beckham and Brooklyn bond in sweet video - Nicola Peltz has the best reaction The family celebrated Brooklyn Beckham's 24th birthday over the weekend

David and Victoria Beckham finally reunited with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, on Friday, after many months apart.

The couple, who married in April last year, have spent most of the last year in Los Angeles, where they live, and Florida, where Nicola's parents own a £76million home. But last week they flew into Paris to support Victoria during her Paris Fashion Week show.

Following the successful evening, the celebrations continued over the weekend, as Saturday marked Brooklyn's 24th birthday.

VIDEO: Brooklyn and David share a special father-son moment during birthday celebrations

Loading the player...

Having celebrated past birthdays apart, it was no doubt a very special day for the whole family, including sister Harper Beckham, who was left in tears over the reunion.

Brooklyn was treated to an incredible lunch surrounded by his whole family, which included his grandparents from both sides, his cousins and siblings, with only Romeo Beckham missing due to work commitments, and then a more intimate dinner.

Brooklyn and Nicola flew to Paris to support Victoria

Victoria proudly detailed most of the day to her 30 million fans, including the sweetest moment between father and son which you can see in the video above.

Proud wife Nicola could be seen laughing and clearly enjoying the sweet bonding moment between the two.

Brooklyn sat between his brother Cruz and wife Nicola during the special dinner

Ahead of Brooklyn's big celebrations, Victoria shared a video showing highlights of Brooklyn's past years, including scenes from his wedding and other career moments, including several magazine photoshoots. Se also included pictures of him and Nicola, shutting down any reports of a fallout.

"We all love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham ... So happy to be celebrating your birthday with you today! Kisses from Paris xx," the mother-of-four wrote alongside the video.

David and Victoria spent the weekend in Paris with their family

David also shared the same video and added: "Happy Birthday to my big boy. I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to x You are the most amazing person, kind, caring and with the biggest heart. We love you Bust @brooklynpeltzbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

