Brooklyn Beckham is every inch the doting husband on Nicola Peltz's big night The couple have been married since April

Brooklyn Beckham was on hand to support his wife Nicola Peltz at the Los Angeles premiere of her new drama, Welcome to Chippendales, on Tuesday.

The actress - who plays murdered 70s Playmate Dorothy Stratten - looked divine in a white feather trim dress which accentuated her slender frame.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz-Beckham stars in Welcome to Chippendale trailer

She added height with a pair of rose gold satin heels, and accessorised further with a diamond-encrusted necklace and bracelet.

Looking every inch in love, 23-year-old Brooklyn wrapped his arm around Nicola as they posed for pictures at the star-studded event. Other attendees at the premiere included Quentin Plair, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford and Kumail Nanjian.

Welcome to Chippendales follows the life and career of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales, played by Kumail. The synopsis explains, "Somen, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire - and let nothing stand in his way in the process."

The couple posed for photos at the premiere

Nicola stars as former Playboy Playmate Dorothy, who was killed at the age of 20 by her estranged husband Paul Snider. Also appearing in the cast is Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) and Annaleigh Ashford (American Crime Story).

Fans can also look forward to seeing Quentin Plair (The Good Lord Bird), Robin de Jesús (tick, tick… BOOM!) Andrew Rannells (Girls5eva) and Spencer Boldman. Welcome to Chippendales will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on 11 January 2023 and will air on Hulu in the US.

Nicola later wrote on Instagram: "I am honoured to have worked with this incredible team that turned me into Dorothy @davidwilliamsmakeup @barryleemoe @anitaoctober I love you all 🤍🤍 November 22 on @hulu."

