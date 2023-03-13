Nicola Peltz Beckham is her billionaire mother Claudia's twin in plunging gown Brooklyn Beckham's wife looks just like her mother

Nicola Peltz Beckham has a sweet mother-daughter bond with her doting mother Claudia Peltz and on Sunday, the actress shared a comparison photo of herself alongside her billionaire mom.

The post was created by fan account @peltzbeckhamfire in honor of Claudia's birthday and Brooklyn Beckham's wife then reshared the amazing post on her Instagram Story.

Nicola looks just like her mom

Nicola was pictured in a figure hugging plunging gown with her luscious locks down and tousled, while the split image showed her mother sporting a black swimsuit with white trim.

The pair look so alike with the same chiselled jawline and feline eyes. Both stunning, don't you agree?

The fan account captioned the image: "Claudia said COPY AND PASTE."

The family put on a united front at Paris Fashion Week

Claudia joined Nicola and Brooklyn during their time at Paris Fashion Week at the end of last month.

Brooklyn was seen cuddling up to his mother-in-law in one photo and a clip showed the 67-year-old using her handbag as a makeshift umbrella.

The bond between Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, has been one that's come under question over the years, with ongoing feud rumours. However, the pair seemed cosy at PFW when Victoria hugged Nicola after the end of her show.

The alleged rift was reportedly sparked when Nicola opted not to wear one of her mother-in-law's designs for her wedding.

Addressing the situation in a candid interview with Variety, she explained: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Speaking to Variety magazine, Brooklyn, 23, also set the record straight on the alleged feud. He said: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

