Brooklyn Beckham makes unbelievable confession about Nicola Peltz tattoos amid wedding planner drama

Brooklyn Beckham is undeniably devoted to his wife Nicola Peltz, so much so, that nearly half his body is covered up in tattoos dedicated to his love.

Speaking in a new interview with E! News, the 23-year-old budding chef confessed that getting the inkings has become somewhat of an "addictive" trait.

"It was pretty soon after we started dating, and I am half-covered with stuff for her," he explained. "I have like over 20 dedicated to her. They're very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere!"

During the chat, Brooklyn unveiled his latest tattoo of the American actress – a large portrait, located on his upper right arm.

Despite previously claiming that he has an incredible 70 tattoos in honour of his new wife, Brooklyn laughed off the suggestion and confirmed it was "just over 20".

Brooklyn has unveiled his latest tattoo - and it's massive!

Speaking about the declaration on USA Today last year, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham revealed: "I kind of was just like, 'Oh, we're married, why not? It wasn't a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?"

Of her reaction to his dedication, he said: "She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink."

Meanwhile, the unveiling of the latest tattoo comes as the couple are in the middle of a lawsuit brought by Nicola's dad who is suing their previous wedding planners.

According to court documents, their April 2022 nuptials - which cost $3million - almost didn't go ahead. The actress' billionaire father Nelson Peltz reportedly wanted to call off the nuptials at the last minute due to difficulties with the guest list, which has now resulted in a court battle with one of their three wedding planners.

The budding chef also has inkings of his wedding vows and Nicola's eyes

Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design – who took over from Preston Bailey – were hired six weeks before the wedding, with Nelson paying them a $159,000 deposit.

However, he fired them after two weeks and has now sued them for refusing to repay him the money. They have also filed a countersuit, in which court documents reveal Claudia Peltz persuaded Nelson, who they described as a "billionaire bully", not to cancel the wedding over fears about the ramifications it could have on her daughter's career.

