Carrie Underwood flaunts toned figure in hot pink bodysuit following birthday celebration

Carrie Underwood consistently wows fans with her energetic onstage performances, and following her 40th birthday this week, she made one fan's night by donning a surprise accessory.

Alongside her hot pink bodysuit, which was studded with rhinestones, Carrie wrapped a 40th birthday sash around her torso, with one fan getting very excited in the comments. "I gave you that sash you're wearing and you absolutely made my night!"

Carrie Underwood took to the stage in a hot pink bodysuit

The birthday sash wasn't Carrie's only special-occasion attire – she also added a pair of bejeweled jeans for an extra sparkly look, paying homage to the name of her tour, which is appropriately called: "The Denim and Rhinestones Tour."

Carrie looked incredibly toned in her on-stage outfit, and it's no surprise that the 40-year-old looks so fabulous - she has her own fitness app, Fit52, and regularly shares insight into her workouts with the app.

Carrie Underwood is super-toned

Fit52 was founded in 2020 and is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

On top of her online workouts, the star has a personal trainer and keeps active running around after her two young children, Isaiah, eight, and four-year-old Jacob, whom she shares with her husband Mike Fisher. Watch the video below to revisit their love story

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher - from first meeting to marriage

Loading the player...

Carrie often talks about her health and fitness journey and previously gave an insight into her daily diet in an interview with Women's Health.

A typical breakfast for her is a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries and coffee. Lunch is usually a sandwich with Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard.

Dinner tends to be roasted vegetables and a piece of vegan chicken or a tofu stir-fry, while snacks consist of green smoothies or protein bars.

