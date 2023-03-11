Carrie Underwood shares love letters written by her sons for 40th birthday Carrie has two sons, Isaiah, eight and four-year-old Jake

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 40th birthday with an incredible cheese wheel cake - that weighed over 70lbs - and wine bottles from 1983 onwards, but it was two homemade cards from her sons that the country star was quick to share with fans.

Her boys, eight-year-old Isaiah and four-year-old Jake, both wrote love letters to their mom on her big day, revealing their favorite things they love about her.

Carrie shared these sweet homemade cards

"I love her snuggles, I love her kisses, I love her singing and most of all I love her love," write Isaiah, while Jake, with the help of their father Mike Fisher, wrote: "When she kisses me, how much she loves me, she's beautiful, her snuggles, when she dresses up in her dresses."

Carrie was fortunate enough to be home with Mike and their young sons for the special day, as she had a couple of days off her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

The star celebrated the big 4-0 on March 10 and she revealed the incredible gifts her husband surprised her with, taking to Instagram to share pictures from inside her sprawling Tennesse home surrounded by bottles of red wine and with a cake like no other.

"A cake tower made entirely of cheese wheels & a lifetime's worth of wines starting at 1983," she wrote. "I feel understood."

The star was gifted a cheese wheel cake and red wine

Her husband, Mike Fisher, also posted a snapshot of his wife on social media with a heartfelt message. "Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday," the former ice-hockey pro said.

Carrie also treated fans to a surprise on her birthday, as she dropped a brand new song, titled Out of That Truck, released at midnight after giving no warning that new material was on the way.

This is Carrie's first release since her Denim & Rhinestones album in June 2022.

