10 adorable photos and videos of Carrie Underwood's sons with Mike Fisher The Denim & Rhinestones singer shares two sons with her husband

Carrie Underwood shares her two sons, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, with her Ice Hockey champ husband Mike Fisher.

Carrie, 39, shot to fame after winning American Idol in 2005, and along with her superstar music career, she's a doting mom and loves to spend time at home with her kids.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's sons dress up for Halloween

During an interview with the UK's Lorraine Kelly in 2022, the Grammy-winning artist made a surprising revelation to the TV presenter admitting that while her life is incredibly glamorous at work, when it comes to being at home - she's just like any other working mom. "When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she shared.

See 10 rare photos and clips of Carrie and Mike's sons below…

Carrie shared this cute video on her Instagram page recently, writing: "The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! I may soon have myself a gym buddy!"

The family spent a day at NASA and it looked like so much fun!

Carrie told fans: "Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas and meeting some really cool people! Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!! #Houston #Space #BeamMeUp."

How sweet are Carrie's boys watching mom in concert? "My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land…" said the singer.

This clip is the funniest thing we've ever seen. Baby Jake was not impressed with his dad's singing at all! Carrie posted: "In honor of @vincegillofficial’s special night, here’s a flashback to one of my favorite baby Jake moments."

How cool are Carrie's son's matching tour jackets? The star told her followers: "We’ll be back! #2023 @resortsworldlv #REFLECTION."

The singer shared this adorable video back in 2021, writing: "Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey! #ProudMom #KidCanHit."

"Mornings at the Fisher house," posted Carrie besides this fun photo of her husband larking about with their sons.

Carrie and Mike made a rare public appearance with son Isaiah back in 2018. It was for the ceremony honoring Carrie with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dad Mike shared this cute snap for Father's Day, posting: "Happy Father’s Day! Grateful for my dad and the example he has been to me and I’m equally grateful to be these boys’ dad! Man is it fun and sometimes challenging:) I ask God for patience, wisdom and help in pointing them to Him, their Heavenly Father!!"

The proud father introduced his youngest son to the world with this sweet picture.

He wrote: "Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful."

