Carrie Underwood shares her exact daily diet during tour - see her breakfast, lunch and dinner The country music star took fans behind the scenes of her latest tour as she spends time away from her husband and two children

Carrie Underwood gave fans a BTS look at her Denim and Rhinestones tour on Tuesday and revealed the exact foods she eats on a daily basis.

The singer documented her day from the moment she woke up to the minute she hit the hay - and this included workouts, makeovers and meal times.

Carrie shared the menu she sticks to in order to stay in tip-top condition - and it's incredibly healthy.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood reveals her very healthy lunch

Loading the player...

What does Carrie Underwood eat for breakfast?

The mom-of-two appeared makeup free in her initial Instagram story in which she said: "I don't eat a lot of breakfast. I wouldn't eat anything if I wasn't going to work out. But I get really hungry when I work out."

TRENDING NOW: Carrie Underwood sizzles in red swimsuit during break from tour

She opted for an Urban Remedy protein bar, but confessed she avoids dairy on show days because it can affect her voice.

Carrie often skips breakfast but gets too hungry if she's working out

Does Carrie Underwood drink coffee?

The singer gets a little energy boost with caffeine. Carrie "starts the day off right," with a cup of coffee and has a mid-afternoon fix too.

She teams her hot beverage with a dark chocolate and salted almond bar.

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live!'s co-star's baby news

MORE: Carrie Underwood is the envy of many in new workout video as she embraces the new year

Carrie Underwood's protein-packed lunch

Despite her hectic schedule, Carrie carves out time for three meals a day - and this includes a very healthy lunch.

Carrie works out and eats right to stay in tip-top condition

In the video - which can be seen above - Carrie details what is laid out in front of her.

The plate consists of two hard-boiled eggs, a pile of edamame and some lupini beans too. "I eat these literally every day as a snack," she said. "Because they have a lot of protein and I like beans.

"I get eggs from my chickens every time we roll through and I put them in the fridge," she added. "I love eggs, I eat a lot of them."

This is what Carrie Underwood eats for dinner

Carrie is a long-time vegetarian and avoids meat and by-products of meat. In fact, she says she is 95 percent vegan.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set to start new chapter in life - and it's bittersweet

She broke down her dinner with a photo of the colorful spread of veggies and eggs. Carrie wrote: "5pm dinner time. Same dinner every show day. No exceptions... 2 eggs, 1/2 avocado, veggies and hummus."

Every day on tour, Carrie eats the same dinner

The vegetables accompanying her scrambled egg and avocado were tomatoes, asparagus, cucumber, carrots and peppers.

Does Carrie Underwood drink alcohol?

After a long day, Carrie likes to treat herself to a glass of wine. She posted a clip of herself in which she explained that she was indulging in "a little wine and cheese, because I'm starving."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.