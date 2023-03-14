New mum Stacey Dooley has shared a new photo with her followers on social media to reveal a special announcement – and we can't wait!

The journalist and broadcaster, who welcomed her first child, daughter Minnie, with boyfriend Kevin Clifton in January, shared with her followers that a film she has been working on in recent weeks is almost at completion. Posting a selfie on her Instagram Stories, Stacey looked fresh-faced as she sat in front of a camera and pop filter wearing a beanie. The caption read: "Our film following some v impressive Ukrainians is v nearly finished."

The major project is a milestone moment for the former Strictly Come Dancing champion who has no doubt been enjoying her time basking in the joys of being a new mum while balancing her hugely impressive career. We can't wait to watch it. Meanwhile, check out the video below to see her pregnancy journey...

Stacey has been keeping her followers up to date with life as a parent to baby Minnie and she recently honoured her little one with a handwritten letter to mark International Women's Day.

The 36-year-old posted a photo to her social media showing the front of the letter with her daughter's full name, Minnie Dooley, written across the front. Stacey kept the contents of the letter private, but added as a caption: "Mummy's gift to Minnie this IWD. Our leading lady."

Stacey welcomed her daughter in January

Stacey's partner Kevin has been keeping busy with his career, too, as he's currently on the road with his musical show, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, alongside former Strictly and EastEnders star, Maisie Smith.

But the professional dancer has spoken about finding it tough being away from home. In a recent interview on BBC Morning Live, Kevin candidly confessed: "I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

