Emily Andre's surprise romantic gesture for Peter Andre will leave you speechless The doctor has been married to the pop star since 2015…

Emily Andre is no stranger to sharing a glimpse of a loved-up date night with her husband Peter, but on Tuesday, the brunette bombshell had the sweetest romantic surprise for her beau.

Taking to her Instagram account, the doctor, 33, posted a heartfelt clip of herself putting up a selection of black-and-white wedding photos in the bedroom of her stunning Surrey mansion, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Emily Andre reveals romantic surprise for husband Peter

Captioning the post she penned: "So I found myself with a spare few minutes before the school run this afternoon and decided to put up these pictures in our bedroom…I’ve been meaning to do it for AGES!

The pair will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary in July

"Obviously the video is sped up but it took me 14 minutes from start to finish…(I have to confess to using Command strips which I LOVE, perfect for when you are short of time and because I always change my mind on where to put things) but not bad for a nice surprise for @peterandre later #diy #homeimprovement #mumlife."

Her adoring husband was quick to react to the wholesome update and penned: "Omg I love this. Can't believe they have been sat there for years. What kind of a husband am I? Shocker".

The stunning photos showed the then-newly married couple looking more in love than ever in a series of four photos on their special day, at their lavish wedding location Mamhead House and Castle in Devon.

Emily and Peter are so close with their children

Emily's perfect dress was beautifully captured in the tender photos. She opted for a French lace Sassi Holford gown, crafted from finest Italian silk Mikado.

The pair married on 11 July 2015, after a three-year relationship and have welcomed two children, Amelia, nine, and theo, six. There are a total of six members of their blended family with children Princess, 15, and Junior, 17, having been welcomed by the Mysterious Girl hitmaker and his ex Katie Price.

