Emily Andre shares incredibly rare photos of Amelia and Theo - and they look so grown up The NHS doctor shares two children with Peter Andre

Emily Andre enjoyed a rare day out with her two young children on Monday thanks to an Inset Day at their school.

Taking to her Instagram page, the NHS doctor – who is married to singer Peter Andre – shared a series of snapshots of daughter Mille and son Theo at White Spider Climbing, where they showed no signs of fearing heights!

One of the pictures Emily shared of Amelia and Theo

Showing off their climbing abilities, Emily gushed: "Love an inset day so you can take the kids on a day out without queues!! We went climbing today and they absolutely loved it [heart emoji] @peterandre #insetday #familyfun."

Followers were quick to comment, with one left in awe of their skillset. "Wow look at them! They're not afraid of heights are they," the comment read, to which proud mum Emily replied: "I actually couldn't believe it."

Another fan said: "Well done to Theo and Mills for climbing so high!" One other remarked: "Oh my god so glad they're attached to something look how high they are x." A fourth post read: "They're very brave x."

Peter and Emily share four children between them

Emily and Peter share four children in their blended family: son Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, nine, and Peter's daughter Princess, 15 and son Junior, 17, from his marriage to Katie Price.

While the couple often shares photos of their older children on their Instagram pages, any pictures featuring Amelia and Theo hide their faces to protect their privacy.

Last month, the family enjoyed a special trip to Dubai where they marked Peter's milestone 50th birthday - take a look in the video below to see how fun it was...

In a heartwarming tribute alongside some sweet family photos, Emily said: "Happy birthday to my lovely lovely hubby.

"It's your 50th birthday and your 11th since we’ve been a couple! Time truly flies when you're having fun. Thank you for everything you do for our family [heart emoji] we all love you so much xxxxxxxx @peterandre."

