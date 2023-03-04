Emily Andre is the ultimate bombshell in unbelievable white dress The doctor and the Mysterious Girl hitmaker have a blended family of six…

Emily Andre is no stranger to a daring look and on Friday, the star, 33, upped the ante with the most glamorous all-white ensemble you've ever seen.

Her husband, Peter Andre, couldn't wait to show off how beautiful his wife of seven years looked, and shared a slew of photos from their evening which was in aid of the charity, Together For Short Lives, of which he is a patron.

Emily's stunning ensemble was comprised of a figure-hugging white gown which featured capped sleeves and a matching cape in the same shade. She added a pair of Grecian-inspired gold heels featuring ultra-chic straps wrapped around her lower leg.

Peter is so proud of his beautiful wife

Captioning the post Peter penned: "Amazing evening performing and more importantly, attending as a proud patron for @togetherforshortlives. The work they do for families is incredible. I have visited @chestnuttreehouse many times and love supporting all the work that together for short lives do.

The pair just got back from Dubai

"Had so much fun getting everyone up off their seats and celebrating after lots was raised. @dr_emily_official @clairepowellcan #tonycowell @emmalloydcowell @simoncowell."

Friends and fans of the couple flocked to the comments section with their messages for the duo.

One follower penned: "Dr. Emily, you look absolutely stunning, love your frock flower, Peter you also scrub up pretty well my love. What a fabulous cause."

A second added: "The way you both look at each other is so wonderful and encouraging. Your foundation is love and your children will inherit this from you both. Emily looks amazing, she is stunning and such a classy lady".

The loved-up duo have just returned from an exciting family holiday to Dubai and it's safe to say their cohort of loyal followers loved seeing their incredible updates.

One standout moment in particular, saw Peter and Emily enjoying a moment of PDA as they relaxed in the pool.

Another, saw the doctor share a selection of photos of her rarely-seen children Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, as they posed one sunset evening.

Captioning a photo of Amelia mid-handstand, Emily penned: "Any excuse to practice gymnastics," whilst snapping her little girl impressively posed on top of a sand dune. Amelia was also captured with her younger brother as they jumped for joy on another tower of sand.

