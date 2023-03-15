Shark Tank star Mark Cuban is so wealthy he owns entire town Shark Tank star Mark Cuban is worth an estimated $4.8billion

Mark Cuban has been a fan favorite on Shark Tank since he joined the show back in 2011, but did you know that the billionaire actually owns an entire town?

In December 2021, the star purchased the town of Mustang in order to help a friend who reportedly wanted to get it off of his hands. The sum of money was not disclosed, but the small town is located 55 miles south of Dallas and it has a population of just 23.

The town was founded in the 1970s as a place to sell alcohol with the county being a "dry" one at the time. When laws were repealed, the town lost its status.

Despite purchasing the town, however, it appears that Mark doesn't have any plans to transform the small location.

Speaking to WFAA, Mark said: "[We're] just cleaning [the town] up right now. No plans yet."

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Mark had previously indicated that he might transform the town into a theme town with animatronic dinosaurs.

However, he downplayed the potential saying the episode had been taped in "advance" and discussion around the idea hadn't progressed.

Back in 2021, the 64-year-old made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opened up about how he made his first million dollars back in the 1990s.

"We [Mark and a friend] said, 'You know, we've got to use this new internet thing to be able to listen to Indiana basketball,'" Mark told Ellen. "So we started a company called AudioNet, which was the very first streaming company and then we grew that, took it public, sold it for a lot of money and then the rest is history."

The company was later renamed Broadcast.com and grew from just a handful of employees to 330. They even helped launch the first live-streamed Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Mark eventually sold the company to Yahoo! for $5.7million - and his fortune has only grown since then.

Away from his professional pursuits, Mark has been married to wife Tiffany Stewart, for nearly two decades. They tied the knot in a small ceremony in Barbados in 2002 and together, they are the proud parents of three children: daughters Alexis, Alyssa and son Jake.

