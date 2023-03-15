ABC stars rally around beloved GMA colleague as he awaits medical procedure The weatherman has shared the news with fans

Good Morning America stars have rallied around Sam Champion as the ABC journalist revealed he is undergoing an MRI to find out what is wrong with his knee.

The 61-year-old took to social media to share a picture of him from inside the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. "Thanks to all the help from my incredible morning TV 'family' for making it so easy not to walk this am… now getting the knee looked at!" he captioned the post.

Sam shared this picture from inside the hospital

Sam then added the hashtag "#bringcoffee" and thanked Kemberly Richardson for "getting me hooked up with a great #doctor".

His ABC colleagues including Shirleen Allicot and Janice Yu Donohue were quick to send their love and prayers.

Although it is unclear what caused Sam's knee injury, he has some experience on a scooter should he need to use one, as only two months ago he was riding around the studio on Lara Spencer's scooter following her leg injury.

Sam shared a picture of himself and Lara on the customized scooter, with co-host Michael Strahan commenting: "Be careful!"

Sam and Lara on her scooter in early January

Ginger Zee - who had been off with the flu and was, as a result, subbed by Sam - added: "This flu is no joke — thanks for dashing over to fill-in for me!"

Sam and Lara are close friends, and in September Lara flew to Los Angeles to support Sam as he made his debut on Dancing with the Stars. The married TV star was incredibly nervous but excited about his performance with pro-dancer Cheryl Burke, and he had been documenting his journey ahead of the show.

The mom-of-two commented on his feed and revealed her plans to rally him on as she wrote: "So proud of you my brother. I am flying out to cheer you on."

She stayed true to her word and shared photos with her followers of her with Sam rocking a bomber jacket that had the word 'Champion' emblazoned across the back.

