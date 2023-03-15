Amy Schumer makes candid confession about intimacy in her life as she shares gratitude The former Oscars host got candid about it

Amy Schumer took to social media to address an oft-discussed topic in the behind-the-scenes world of film – intimacy among actors, especially those already partnered or married.

She shared a statement on Instagram talking about her thoughts on intimacy coordinators, discussing how grateful she was for having them on set in one of her signature relatable moments.

WATCH: Amy Schumer shares another relatable parenting post

Loading the player...

"Appreciation post for the role of intimacy coordinators on set," she wrote, reliving her experience with Nicole Callender, an intimacy director and stuntwoman.

"Worked with Nicole Callender and she should be the gold standard. Every set should have them in a meaningful way to protect the performers."

RELATED: Amy Schumer opens up about 'brutal' separation from husband Chris Fischer and son Gene - details

MORE: Amy Schumer makes epic comeback but warns it could get her 'forever canceled'

Nicole responded to the sweet shout-out as well with a comment that read: "OMG, thanks for the recognition. The pleasure was all mine!"

Emily Ratajkowski quickly left an enthusiastic: "Yes!" while one of her followers also added: "I am so thankful that this position exists now! It shows respect, consideration and creates a safe space."

Amy talked about her appreciation for intimacy coordinators

Many launched into debates and discussions surrounding the subject, as one fan commented: "Warms my heart when women receive recognition, as they should!"

A third also added: "I've done intimate scenes on-stage, and I WISH we had an intimacy coordinator. I felt like it was all up to me, but that I couldn't say much because I didn't want to be giving my scene partner 'notes.' So, stuff goes unsaid. Actors don't always feel safe. The work suffers."

MORE: Amy Schumer reveals the secret to regaining her strength following tumultuous pregnancy

READ: Amy Schumer shares rare glimpse into private life alongside loved-up photo with husband

Nicole spoke more on the importance of the role, which became a major conversation point especially after the debut of the steamy Bridgerton in 2020, as she reshared the post on her social feed.

Nicole cheered the actress on as well

On her Instagram Stories, she penned in gratitude: "Thank you Amy for walking the walk. The pleasure was all mine because Amy was 100% on board with the role of an intimacy coordinator and she is a boss in how she handles content."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.