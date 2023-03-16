Katie Holmes shares rare and flashy glimpse into private life as daughter Suri's big day approaches The Dawson's Creek star is enjoying living in New York

Katie Holmes has maintained more of a private presence when it comes to her celebrity, and that especially extends to her life off the screen.

The actress provided a rare glimpse into her life outside of work with a flashy selfie from a party for a close friend and former co-worker.

WATCH: Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes reveals who was a better kisser, Pacey or Dawson

She posted the photograph from the party that was held celebrating the 50th birthday of Albert Bianchini, who is an Emmy-nominated TV producer.

Albert was one of the producers on the hit show Dawson's Creek, in which Katie played one of the leads, and is currently also an executive producer for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Milojo Productions.

The picture seemed to be at a home that had been covered with flashing strobe lights and even featured a huge neon sign with the letters "ABTV."

Katie captioned her post with: "Happy Birthday to my incredible friend @abtvhd !!!!!! May we continue dancing and celebrating life!!!!"

Katie celebrated her friend and former co-worker Albert's 50th birthday

While many others also wished him a happy birthday, Albert sweetly responded with: "OMG KATIE!!! You arrived and we blew the roof off the place!! I love you so much, am so grateful for our friendship, and every dance floor it has seen the past 25 years."

It's gearing up to be an exciting month for Katie, who is not only currently enjoying a run on the off-Broadway play The Wanderers, but she is also gearing up for her daughter Suri Cruise's 17th birthday celebration.

She even opened up about enjoying life being able to explore New York City with her daughter once again, especially since live shows and performances have opened back up.

The mother-daughter duo currently live in New York City

"There's so much happening in New York, especially after the pandemic. Seeing the city shut down and having gone through that, now you want to go to every single show!" she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier.

