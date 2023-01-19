Katie Holmes dons edgy mini skirt and blazer ensemble for late-night appearance The star is promoting a new off-Broadway play she is in

Katie Holmes has a new project to promote, and of course she is doing her latest press in style.

The star is taking a break from appearing on the screen as is taking her acting to the stage, starring in a new off-broadway play titled The Wanderers.

She has been making the rounds in New York to promote and celebrate her show, and for her latest late night appearance, she looked both fabulous and sultry in an edgy ensemble.

Katie gave a master class on how to find a balance between edgy and chic as she made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The actress looked fabulous in a straight off the runway look from Michael Kors' Spring Summer 2023 Ready to Wear collection, which consisted of a crisp white button-down shirt layered under an oversized blazer, paired with a black mini skirt featuring calf-length fringe.

She accessorized the fabulous outfit with sheer tights, Manolo Blahnik pumps with diamond embellishments, Elizabeth Hooper large petal earrings, plus other earrings by Rainbow K. Her hair was styled in a slicked-back half-up ending in a tight braid.

Katie was styled by Brie Welch

Fans of the Dawson's Creek alum and viewers of the show were thoroughly impressed with her style, taking to social media to gush over it.

"SMOKE SHOW," one fan commented under a photo shared by Katie's stylist, Brie Welch, as others wrote: "Damn you are killing it!" and: "This is a LOOK," as well as: "So good," plus another fan added: "She's looking beyondddd, so good," among fire and red heart emojis galore.

The star spoke of her early acting career during her conversation with Jimmy

Speaking of the play she is set to premiere, during an appearance on Good Morning America, she said: "It's been wonderful," adding: "I love this play, [it has] very complex characters, and really explores human discontentment."

Per Deadline, the show's plot reads: "The Wanderers centers on Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli who are newly married, and their future written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future… until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong."

