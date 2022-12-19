Katie Holmes shares sweet baby photo amid reports of split from boyfriend Bobby Wooton The star took to social media…

Katie Holmes took to social media on Sunday with a never-before-seen baby photo of herself as she marked her 44th birthday.

The actress shared the sweet snap on her Instagram account and of course, it sparked a flood of comments from her nearest and dearest who couldn't wait to send her a birthday message.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Thank you for all of the kindness on my birthday. I do love being a December baby," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The star's major milestone came just days after it was reported that she has split from her musician boyfriend of eight months Bobby Wooton III. The news was first reported by US weekly.

Katie turned 44 on Sunday

Whilst neither of the celebrities has addressed the split, on social media Bobby doesn't seem to appear in any of Katie's photos, although the pair are still following each other.

The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year when they were spotted enjoying a PDA-packed stroll through Central Park in April.

Since then the duo were spotted enjoying a string of loved-up date nights together including their official red carpet debut back in May where they posed looking more in love than ever at The Moth Ball 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City.

The pair were so loved up

At the glittering event, the Dawson's Creek star and her beau couldn't wipe the smiles from their faces as they cozied up while posing for photographers at the event.

Katie has one daughter Suri, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise but it is believed that the Top Gun actor is estranged from his daughter. Katie and Tom married in November 2006 and divorced in August 2012.

The actress previously opened up about what an amazing daughter Suri is when she spoke to Instyle. "I love her so much," she said. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

