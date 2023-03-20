Loose Women's Christine Lampard stuns fans with rare photos of lookalike mum The ITV star is married to Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard delighted fans over the weekend when she paid tribute to her mum in honour of Mother's Day.

Sharing a series of throwback snaps with her mother, Mina, the Loose Women star heaped praise on her for being the "best mummy and granny".

Christine shared a series of lovely snaps of her mum

She penned: "To the best mummy we could ever have wished for. And the best granny too! Sending love to all who struggle today for whatever reason."

Fans were quick to comment, with many mentioning the likeness between the mother-and-daughter duo.

"You look so like your mum. She looks do young. Both gorgeous xx," wrote one, while another added: "Beautiful photo xx hope you both had a lovely Mother’s Day, can see where you get your glamorous looks from Christine xx." A third post read: "Glam Puss!! You have good genes my lady. Lucky you! Xxx."

Christine shares two children with husband Frank Lampard; daughter Patricia, four, and son Freddie, two. She is also a stepmother to his two teenage daughters from the former footballer's previous marriage.

The mum-of-two pulls out all the stops to treat her children, and she had a gorgeous Valentine's Day treat for her young girl earlier in the year. Watch the video below to see Christine being a doting mum...

Patricia had requested a Valentine's Day card from her mum, specifically asking for a unicorn on the cover, and Christine dutifully drew a masterpiece that was sure to delight her daughter.

It appears that the 44-year-old has no plans to welcome a third child, telling the Sunday Telegraph back in 2021: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck."

Christine then admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman. She explained: "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable. I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

