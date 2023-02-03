Christine Lampard is surprised by her two children on her birthday – see the sweet photos The Loose Women star celebrated her 42nd birthday this week

Christine Lampard celebrated her 42nd birthday surrounded by two little people she loves, her children, Patricia, 4, and Freddie, 1.

The Loose Women presenter gave a rare glimpse at her birthday celebrations on Thursday evening, sharing three intimate photos taken inside her family home.

The first photo showed Christine cooing over her son, who is sat on her lap, whilst Patricia is sat in the chair next to hers looking at all her mum's birthday cards and gifts.

VIDEO: Christine Lampard treats kids to a fun day out at Peppa Pig World

Loading the player...

On top of the family's dining table are lots of birthday presents, as well as several bouquets of flowers and a bottle of bubbly.

But the gifts didn't stop there, behind the mother-of-two, several white and pink balloons could be seen, including a large one that said, "Happy birthday mummy".

Christine celebrated her big day with her two children

"Blooms and balloons today! Feeling very grateful. Thank you for all the birthday love," she captioned the post.

On her comments, friends and fans rushed to congratulate her, including good friend and hair stylist Ciler Peksah: "Happy birthday you beautiful soul, cheers to many more."

Patricia and Freddie treated their mum to a very special balloon

Jamie Redknapp added: "Happy birthday," whilst good friend and This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby remarked: "Happy birthday beautiful girl."

Christine's birthday celebration would have been a welcomed happy family occasion following her husband Frank Lampard's sacking from Everton.

The former footballer was let go after less than a year in charge, and he is the sixth manager to be fired by Farhad Moshiri, Everton's owner, since 2017.

Taking to his Instagram last week, the father-of-four finally addressed the news, and thanked all Evertonians for how they welcomed him and his family last year.

Christine also shared a close-up of the flowers she was gifted

RELATED: Christine Lampard reacts to husband Frank's emotional goodbye to Everton after being fired

"Coming into Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season.

"Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared. I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to myself, my staff, and my family," he said. He continued: "It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history. I’m disappointed that we couldn’t achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.