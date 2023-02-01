Christine Lampard and husband Frank pictured for first time after shock firing Frank Lampard had been manager of Everton football club for a year

Lorraine star Christine Lampard and her husband, football manager Frank, were photographed together on Wednesday – the first time they had been seen in public since Frank was removed from his role at Everton Football Club.

In one photo, the couple could be seen crossing the road together. Christine looked the picture of elegance as ever in black trousers and loafers worn with a stunning camel coat and a Chanel handbag.

Her husband kept things casual in an all-black outfit worn with trainers and a woolen hat.

In another snap, the pair could be seen walking out of a shop, with Christine smiling as she fastened her coat. Her long brunette locks were tied back in a loose ponytail.

The presenter has supported her husband since he was let go from his job last month after a year in the role.

Soon after the news broke, the former footballer took to Instagram to post an emotional goodbye to his colleagues alongside a photo of him celebrating a past match result with Everton supporters.

The couple were photographed for the first time since Frank's sad news. Image: Backgrid

He wrote: "Coming into Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season.

"Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared".

Christine appeared in good spirits. Image: Backgrid

He continued: "I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to myself, my staff, and my family.

"It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history. I'm disappointed that we couldn't achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future".

Christine was quick to "like" the post and Frank's friend Didier Drogba shared supporting words, writing: "Class is permanent @franklampard you will bounce back my man".

