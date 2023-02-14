Christine Lampard reveals heartwarming Valentine's Day surprise for daughter Patricia The Lorraine presenter revealed the sweet request from her daughter with Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard lit up our screens in a romantic red dress to stand in for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake ITV show on Tuesday.

The Loose Women star, who is married to former footballer Frank Lampard, failed to lift the lid on her Valentine's Day plans with her husband of eight years, but she did give viewers an adorable insight into her loving gesture for her daughter.

While chatting to co-star Ross King, Christine revealed her four-year-old had a rather romantic request for V-Day. Find out in the video below…

The glamorous presenter told viewers that she was putting her little girl to bed last night when Patricia said: "Mummy, I'd like a Valentine's Day card."

The star's daughter had been introduced to the idea of Valentine's Day at nursery.

"I'd like one from you," added Patricia, so Christine quickly got to work crafting her daughter an adorable hand-drawn card with the sweetest image - and we can't believe Christine's skills!

"That's true love!" Christine added, showing off her colourful creation.

Christine opened up about her daughter's Valentines' Day request

Speaking from Los Angeles, Ross asked Christine what she had planned for Valentine's Day with Frank, who she married in 2015.

"We have absolutely nothing planned if I'm being completely honest," she said. "But, look, it’s early in the morning. I might go back, he might have a little surprise for me. Who knows? Possibly."

Christine's daughter Patricia had the sweetest request

The ITV star is a proud parent to Patricia, age four, and Freddie, age two, with her football manager husband Frank, as well as being step-mum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 15, and Luna, 17.

Back in August 2021, the TV presenter told the Sunday Telegraph that baby number three is not in the plan: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck," she divulged.

Christine and Frank share two children together

Christine then admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman. She explained: "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable. I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

