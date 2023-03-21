Kelly Ripa reveals husband Mark Consuelos' 'ugly' early marriage problems

Kelly Ripa has revealed that her husband Mark Consuelos had an "ugly" jealous streak earlier in their marriage, to the point where Mark went to therapy because it was "getting in the way".

The pair, who married in 1996, have three children and met when they both worked in the soap opera All My Children. They will reunite on screen again this summer when Mark becomes the full-time host along with Kelly on Live!

But speaking on the premiere episode of Kelly's new SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, the two recalled the earlier years of their marriage, where Kelly, 52, shared that Mark "used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow".

"It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous. It was our first week of marriage, because we didn't take our honeymoon until later. You were working and I went to visit you in Boston," she recalled.

"We went to this Italian restaurant and the waiter was like a very cute old man, he's definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. He leaned down and he said, 'And for the principessa?' I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess, and I looked at him and I gave him my order in a very smiley way. And he walked away and you picked a horrible fight."

Mark, 51, admitted he got "very upset" during that dinner, and added: "I was 25. I was pretty insane, but that jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I'm not jealous anymore."

Mark and Kelly wed in 1996

"It's ugly. As ugly as it feels to the person who has to be on the receiving end of it, it's such an ugly feeling inside. If this is any consolation, you know you're being crazy," he shared.

"The jealous person knows that this is wrong and it's ugly, but they can't help it."

Mark also revealed that he didn't know what changed, but that he knew he "wanted to do some work on myself, and that was one of the major things that I needed to work on because it was getting in the way".

They have three children

Mark and Kelly are parents to Joaquin, 20, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25.

ABC confirmed that Mark's first day of full-time hosting, after taking over for Ryan Seacrest, will be Monday, April 17th.

