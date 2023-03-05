Kelly Ripa's son Michael's unexpected baby photo leaves fans saying the same thing The Live star is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa was feeling in a nostalgic mood over the weekend as she looked back on the past years.

The Live star delighted fans with an adorable photo featuring her husband Mark Consuelos and their firstborn, Michael, as a baby.

The father-son duo were pictured enjoying a walk in Italy on a family vacation, with Michael sitting on his dad's shoulders, dressed in a pair of pinstripe dungarees.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unexpected love story

Loading the player...

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable snap, with many remarking on just how much Mark and Michael look alike.

"Omg. Mark is Michael. Michael is Mark," one wrote, while another commented: "Michael looks so much like his daddy!" A third added: "Mark cloned himself."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son's latest photos show just how much he's changed

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's son debuts major hair transformation - see photo

Michael, 25, is the couple's oldest child. They are also parents to 21-year-old daughter Lola and 20-year-old son Joaquin.

Kelly Ripa's son Michael as a baby with his dad Mark Consuelos

Michael is an aspiring actor who has been enjoying success with a number of projects over the past year, including playing a young Hiram Lodge on Riverdale alongside his famous dad.

Most recently it was revealed that he had landed himself a new role. The 25-year-old's IMDb page shows that he is going to be starring in a new drama series, titled Dissocia, and will be playing the role of Mr Derek Cross alongside Orange is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals surprise injury while visiting son Joaquin live on show

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals surprise injury while visiting son Joaquin live on show

The synopsis for the series reads: "A scientific breakthrough's life-altering side effects bitterly divide a once close-knit small-town community."

It hasn't always been so easy for Michael though, and his supportive mom opened up about his struggles finding work after graduating back in November.

Kelly Ripa with her husband Mark Consuelos and their children

The star explained on the show that Michael had found it hard getting a job after graduating from college in 2020 - which was in the height of the pandemic.

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-stars long-awaited baby news

POPULAR: What is Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola's plan after college?

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," she said.

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

On how she and husband Mark helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.