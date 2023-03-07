Kelly Ripa shares candid glimpse at her luxury bathroom inside $27million townhouse The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star bought the 7,796 square-foot home with Mark Consuelos in 2013

Kelly Ripa has a lot on her plate, and is always kept busy either thanks to her daily hosting job on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, her incoming podcast, her production company, and being a mom-of-three.

Hectic as her schedule might be however, luckily for her she has a great place to relax and wind down every day, the $27million townhouse she shares with her husband Mark Consuelos that she gets to call home.

Situated in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood, the couple bought the massive home in 2013, after listing their Crosby Street penthouse in SoHo for $24.5 million, which later sold for $20 million in 2014.

The home, or rather mansion, boasts a whopping 7,796 square-feet of space, and after the couple gut renovated it following the 2013 purchase, they now have five bedrooms and six bathrooms in it, as well as a library, terrace and more.

Kelly recently gave a candid glimpse into just how the home's features come in handy for her post-work hobbies, as she gave a glimpse of her stunning bathroom.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the host shared clips of herself in the process of knitting a blue scarf by hand, which she later gifted to her husband.

The star turned her bathroom into a knitting workshop

Ever committed to making sure she got the colors just right, she shared videos in which she is using none other than her stunning bathtub – a silver-plated standalone basin with a vintage look to it – to soak the scarf in a blue dye during the color blocking process.

She later shared another clip of herself, crouched on the floor of one of her six bathrooms, pinning the scarf to a mat on the floor so it dries, behind her the stunning silver bathtub in all of its glory, which is set next to a wall of tall mirror with a rusted look.

Mark later showed off how pretty the scarf turned out

Turning her stunning bathroom into a one-person knitting factory certainly paid off though, and her husband was sure to show off her great work in another photo posted the next day.

The actor shared a sweet selfie of his later on his own Instagram stories, wearing the blue scarf, and he wrote: "Thank you, @kellyripa, I love my scarf!!"

