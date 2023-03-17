Is this Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos' new temporary home as he spends time away from wife? The Live! host and former Riverdale actor aren't even in the same country

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are spending some time apart — and while he'll be missing his wife and their $27 million townhouse in Manhattan - not to mention his spectacular Hamptons home which can be seen in the video below - he'll still be living the high life.

On Thursday's show, Kelly revealed Mark is in Vancouver, where he's shot his CW series Riverdale in the past.

On previous work trips to the British Columbia city, Mark stayed in a beautiful home, likely rented, with incredible views.

One look inside the property and you'll wonder why he would stay anywhere else.

The home features stylish furniture and wooden floorboards, as well as a breathtaking view of the city.

It's highly likely that Mark is in Vancouver to shoot flashback scenes for the show which is set to premiere its final season on March 29, bringing its seven-installment run to a close.

The plush pad was his home for a lengthy period during the COVID-19 pandemic when travel restrictions meant he couldn't fly back and forth to be with his family.

Mark's home in Vancouver is nothing short of stunning

At the time, Kelly confessed it was one of the longest times they had spent apart. She told her co-host Ryan Seacrest. "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say.

"We can't go back and forth, that's the problem." Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

The couple are about to embark on a new venture together as Mark will take over from Ryan on the show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Mark will replace Ryan on the show Live!

Focusing on American Idol and producing ventures, Ryan will end his tenure on the show on April 14, explaining on the air that he would be moving back to Los Angeles full-time after his six season run.

Mark's new job marks a full circle moment for the couple, who met as soap opera stars, playing Mateo and Haley on All My Children back in the 1990s.

