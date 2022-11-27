Gwyneth Paltrow shares sweet photo of long-awaited reunion with daughter Apple Martin The star had previously opened up about how much she misses her teenage daughter

Gwyneth Paltrow had an extra sweet Thanksgiving holiday this year, getting to spend some good quality time with her daughter, Apple Martin.

Apple is the first of the actress' two children – she also shares son Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin – to leave the nest and go off to college, which she says has been quite the adjustment for her.

Luckily for the mom-of-two though, she got to reunite with her mini-me for the week, and the family jetted off from Los Angeles to cold New York City to celebrate.

Gwyneth took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Thanksgiving week spent in the Big Apple, telling fans on her Instagram Stories that she had "a few great days" as she detailed some of the meals she had throughout the week.

Aside from stopping by the newly reopened Monkey Bar, and a visit to the ever classic Elio's in the Upper East Side, the mother-daughter duo also fit in time for some shopping.

The wellness mogul shared an adorable photo of her and her daughter seemingly revamping their closets in time for the change of weather, taking a mirror selfie at Bergdorf Goodman, which sees Apple happy with a new purchase. "Whoops," she cheekily captioned the Instagram Story.

The two seem happy to be spending time together

Gwyneth previously opened up to People Magazine during an event in Los Angeles back in October about how difficult it had been for her to drop off Apple at college.

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," she said, admitting that: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears," also revealing that she wishes she could see her more often.

Gwyneth and Apple snapped a sweet selfie while dining at Elio's

However, she did confess that seeing her enjoying her time in college and adapting well has made it all worth it. She explained that she got more used to being away from her first and only daughter after seeing "how happy she is and settled" when she recently visited her during parents' weekend.

She said: "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great," also adding that, luckily for her: "She came home for October break just last weekend, so that was amazing."

