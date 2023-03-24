Salma Hayek wows in plunging silk top during romantic break with husband The Magic Mike actress has an enviable vacation wardrobe

Salma Hayek is known for looking ultra-glamorous at all times, and even a trip to the desert didn't stop her from donning a sensual, head-turning outfit.

The 56-year-old is on vacation in Jordan with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and got dressed up in head-to-toe silk as they ventured into the sandy surroundings.

Salma opted to wear a plunging emerald green blouse, along with billowing silk pants, keeping her cool in the hot temperature. Watch the video below to see Salma's beautiful desert outfit.

As well as Salma's statement outfit, her fans were wowed by the magical location, commenting: "Wow, what a place to visit," and: "Oh my God, you are so lucky to have seen such historical places, I envy you so much."

Salma Hayek is enjoying her vacation

Another follower noticed that Salma's vacation spot was used for filming Hollywood movies. "Isn't this where they shot Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?" one asked, with another replying: " I instantly recognized it, that's so cool."

While Salma's husband didn't dress up as much as his ultra-glamorous wife, he still looked smart, wearing a blazer, jeans and a black top.

Salma Hayek with her husband

Salma has been married to the French businessman since 2009 and the couple shares one daughter, 15-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault, who attended the Oscars with her mom in 2023.

Learn more about Salma and her husband's extended family in the video below.

Who is Salma Hayek's husband?

Francois-Henri may not have as exciting a job as Salma, but he's successful in his own right, as chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering.

The notoriously private couple met in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by Henri's father François Pinault. Speaking about her and François-Henri's first interaction in a 2019 interview, Salma gushed: "It’s such a romantic, amazing story."

However, she then explained that it was one which she wanted to stay just between the couple. "I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she told Town and Country magazine.

