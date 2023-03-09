Salma Hayek's husband's net worth is billions more than hers The actress is married to Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek, with a career going back to the late 1980s, and after hits such as Frida, In the Time of the Butterflies and House of Gucci, is undoubtedly a household name.

The actress has been working in the industry since she was in her early 20s, and after a decades-long career — in which she's also landed lucrative endorsement deals with fashion and beauty brands — she has amassed a whopping $200million net worth.

However, as hard as it may be to fathom such wealth, it isn't nearly as unimaginable as that of her husband's, François-Henri Pinault, which sits at a staggering $40billion, yes, with a b.

Salma and François tied the knot in 2009, and together they had one daughter, Valentina Paloma, 15. Françcois also has three other kids from previous relationships, including a son, Augustin, with Linda Evangelista, who was born a year before Paloma.

Her billionaire husband is the son of French businessman François Pinault, who founded the luxury group Kering, which his son has been CEO of since 2005. He also founded the investment holding company Artémis, which François has also been the CEO of since 2003.

Kering was founded in 1963, and it too has a billionaire valuation, a reported $76billion net worth as of March 2023.

Salma and François met in 2006 at a gala in Venice

The conglomerate is a powerhouse of the fashion world, and owns many of its leading fashion houses, including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent.

Salma has had plenty of influence on the decades-old luxury goods group, not only by supporting its brands, often donning Gucci and Balenciaga for her star-studded events, but she has also directly involved herself in the company's philanthropic efforts.

The couple recently attended the Bottega Veneta fashion show during Milan Fashion Week with their daughter

Kering is a strategic partner of Chime for Change, an international campaign focused on women's education, health and justice which Salma launched alongside Gucci's former CEO Frida Giannini, and Beyoncé.

It was founded together with Gucci in 2013, and per their website, it "aims to inspire participation in a collective community, bringing people together across borders, and generations to unite in the fight for gender equality."

