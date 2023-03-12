King Charles' coronation – which royal family members are attending? The King and Queen Consort Camilla will both be crowned on 6 May

King Charles III is preparing for his coronation in just under two months' time, with the official guestlist expected to be confirmed closer to the date.

Two thousand people will be in attendance and news and rumours about which members of his close and extended family will be there are ramping up in the weeks leading up to the event.

So what do we know so far about which royals will be there, and what their roles in the ceremony are expected to be? Read on to find out more…

It was reported last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the historical event but the couple have not yet revealed whether they will attend.

We do know, however, that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are very unlikely to be there as aged just four and one on the big day, they'll be too young.

In addition, the day marks Archie's fourth birthday, so he may well be celebrating! Some royal children will be in attendance, however, as Prince George is expected to play a role in the coronation, which marks a big difference from the Queen's coronation, as then-Prince Charles simply watched.

Harry and Meghan haven't confirmed whether they'll attend

According to the royal editor of The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah, the young heir will have a "significant" role, although the details are not yet clear.

His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, who will be eight at the time, and Prince Louis, four, may be spectators but will not take part in the ceremony.

The monarch is also a doting step-grandfather to the Queen Consort's five teenage grandchildren, who will not only attend but reportedly take part in the ceremony.

The Wales children are expected to be at the Coronation

Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, while her daughter, Laura Lopes, is mum to Eliza, 15, and 13-year-old twins, Louis and Gus.

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer was among the first to reveal that he had no plans to attend the event, commenting on the Times Radio podcast Off Air that he doesn't expect to receive an invitation.

Sarah Ferguson commented on the coronation earlier this week

The King's former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson revealed earlier this week that she too had yet to receive an invitation, although this may simply be because they haven't all been sent out yet. Speaking during an interview on her current US book tour, she quipped: "I was thinking that I would open a little tearoom, a portable tearoom at the bottom of the drive."

