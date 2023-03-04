US will be 'represented' at King Charles' coronation amid reports Biden will not attend King Charles' coronation wil take place on Saturday May 6 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

President Joe Biden may still be attending King Charles' coronation in the United Kingdom this May, despite reports that he is unlikely to make an appearance. A senior administration official confirmed that "the U.S. will be represented at the coronation", although there is nothing to share yet "regarding presidential travel or regarding potential delegation at this time".

The special friendship between the United States and United Kingdom has been a focal point of world politics for decades, and Biden, 80, expressed his desire to continue the close relationship during a phone call with the new monarch in September 2022, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On the call, Biden shared his "condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," and "recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle".

The president "also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom".

The close relationship was on view in December 2022 when 74-year-old Charles' son Prince William met Biden ahead of the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston. Video footage showed the two warmly talking outside the library, with Biden wrapped up warm in the freezing temperatures. William meanwhile only wore his suit, with no top coat.

They met after lunch, shortly before 3pm, and Biden reportedly joked upon meeting 40-year-old William: "Where’s your top coat?"

Biden met Charles in 2015 with then-President Obama

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales told HELLO! that William was keen to discuss the Earthshot Prize ceremony with the President, and "share the legacy of last year's finalists and the impact they're having globally".

It was not the first time the Prince of Wales has met Biden though, as they spent time together in 2021 at the COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland.

President Biden has spearheaded significant domestic climate action and during his first 18 months in office passed several key pieces of legislation.

