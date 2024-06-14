Jane McDonald has been reflecting on "finding her purpose" in life while discussing the heartbreaking losses she has endured in recent years.

The singer and TV presenter, 60, was appearing on an episode of Lorraine when she was reflecting on the death of her partner, Ed Rothe, who died in 2021, and her mother in 2018.

"You have to find your way of dealing with it, it’s not easy, it never leaves you either. Everybody thinks, 'Oh, she's back on track’. No, it never leaves you," she said previously, adding: "I have to make a decision every morning what my day is going to be like."

Jane, who is due to head out on tour later this year, continued: "Because you can go [one way] or you can go that way and I choose to go the positive way and it's not always easy and if you have a bad day that's fine, have a bad day."

The Cruising With Jane McDonald favourite then explained how performing live has given her reason to carry on.

"But in general, now I look at my life and I think I've got a lot more good days in my life than I have bad days now so I've come on leaps and bounds and I think the music and touring again and getting back with my band and writing new stuff again, it’s given me such joy and a purpose.

"My purpose is to go out and entertain. And I think once you've found your purpose in life everything just comes together and I feel my purpose now is to get back on that stage."

Jane's fiancé Ed died from lung cancer in 2021 aged 67 and, at the time, coronavirus restrictions meant that she was unable to give him the "big tribute" she wanted to.

Now, Jane is due to commence her 'With All My Love Tour' in October this year which she has dedicated to her late partner. "It's not a mournful thing. I haven't had a chance to celebrate his life, so here it is," she told MailOnline shortly after announcing the run of shows.

"I had 13 amazing years with that man. I think I had the best of him. I'm glad I was privileged enough to have that time. I should be grateful for that."

Not only does she have a tour to look forward to, Jane has also recently announced her upcoming new book, Let The Light In: Lessons Learned Through Life, Love and Laughter.

"In the book I share the life lessons I've learnt that have helped me grow, adapt and rise up through adversity," the former Loose Women star said on Instagram.

"Everyone through life has tragedy but if sharing all the lessons I've learnt on my journey can help other people to keep chasing their dreams, conquer their fears and find more joy in life, I'll be so chuffed."