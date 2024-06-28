Celebrity Gogglebox star Jane McDonald's candid response on finding love again

Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue might be a ray of light on Celebrity Gogglebox, but in 2021, the former Loose Women star went through heartbreak following the death of her fiancé, Eddie Rothe.

Eddie died in a Wakefield care home following a lung cancer diagnosis. The pair had enjoyed a fairytale romance ahead of his untimely death and three years on from his passing, Jane remains single and it sounds like she's more than happy to keep it this way.

WATCH: Jane McDonald gets emotional about death of fiance Eddie Rothe

In 2023, the former cruise ship singer was asked whether she was on the search for love by MailOnline, to which she responded: "I'm not bothered. I'm really not. I don't feel like I need someone in my life to make it fulfilled."

Jane, 61, also shared how she was supported through her life with her friendships. "We have a coping mechanism," she explained. "I have a great group of girlfriends now, who are all in the same situation, we have a great time, we go out, we have dinner, drinks, parties round each others' houses.

© Channel 4 Jane has hailed her friends for their support

"We're all in the same boat and it's lovely to know that there's someone there that you can call at three o'clock in the morning and say, 'I'm having a bad day.' I don't feel like I need anyone."

During an appearance on Lorraine earlier this year, Jane revealed how she coped with the grief of Eddie's passing.

© Karwai Tang Jane lost her fiance in 2021

"You have to find your way of dealing with it, it's not easy, it never leaves you either," she shared on the show. "Everybody thinks, 'Oh, she's back on track'. No, it never leaves you. I have to make a decision every morning what my day is going to be like."

The popular travel presenter continued: "Because you can go [one way] or you can go that way and I choose to go the positive way and it's not always easy and if you have a bad day that's fine, have a bad day.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane has been candid about her life without Eddie

"But in general, now I look at my life and I think I've got a lot more good days in my life than I have bad days now so I've come on leaps and bounds."

Later this year, Jane will be heading out on a nationwide tour, and she confirmed that the show would be dedicated to her late fiancé.

© Instagram Jane has confirmed she's happily single

"You move forward with them in your heart," she told MailOnline. "This tour is happening because of Ed. He's probably thinking, 'Go on, you go for it.' I have this ultimate joy in my heart, because he's still there.

"Every part of my life now is due to Ed and my mum and my dad, because without them I wouldn't be in this position. I cannot feel anything but utter joy for the life I had with Ed, but also utter joy for the life I'm still going to have."