Miranda Lambert soaks up the sun as she celebrates sweet milestone

Miranda Lambert is living her best life in LA! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the country singer shared a number of sun-soaked snaps from her time in the City of Angels. Pictured alongside her good friend and music star, Waylon Payne, Miranda revealed that they'd reunited for a special occasion – Willie Nelson's 90th birthday. Captioning the post, she wrote: "It's a Willie nice day here in LA with my sweet pal Waylon #willies90th."

Keeping things casual for her day out, Miranda rocked a sunshine yellow T-shirt with a photo of Willie Nelson printed on the front. Accessorizing with a pair of Gucci aviator sunglasses, and a custom vintage necklace from Rubyblu Jewellery, she swept her blonde locks into an elegant updo complete with loose curls.

Back in January, it was revealed that Willie Nelson would be hosting a star-studded event to mark his 90th birthday in LA. Taking place across two days (Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April) at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, the biggest names in music are set to perform, including Miranda.

Billed as one of the biggest music events of the year, other artists expected to attend are Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, The Lumineers and Tom Jones.

© Getty Earlier this week, Miranda touched down in New York to promote her new cookbook

It's been a busy week for Miranda, who recently touched down in New York with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, for a number of media appearances. On Tuesday, the singer joined the CBS Morning Show to promote her new cookbook – Y'all Eat Yet? She's also appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week.

Despite her busy schedule, the 39-year-old has made sure to spend plenty of quality time with her husband, Brendan, and four-year-old stepson Landon. The couple, who typically keep their personal lives private, have been posting pictures of their joyful reunion on Instagram, delighting fans with a rare glimpse of their life together at Brendan's second home in the Big Apple.

