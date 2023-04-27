Miranda Lambert reunited with rarely-seen stepson as she returns home with husband - see photos

Country star Miranda Lambert, 39, recently shared an intimate look into her family life with husband Brendan McLoughlin as she was reunited with her rarely seen 4-year-old stepson Landon.

The couple, who typically keep their personal lives private, posted pictures of their joyful reunion on Instagram delighting fans with a rare glimpse of their life together at Brendan’s home in New York.

The two married in 2019 when Landon was an infant, and the country star quickly assimilated into her new role.

MORE: Miranda Lambert breaks ACM record previously held by Reba McEntire

READ: Miranda Lambert turns back time with celebratory childhood photo

Speaking with Extra in 2019, Miranda gushed: "I was like 'Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.' My stepson is amazing,” she continued.

"I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great."

Miranda and Brendan spend the majority of their time at their massive farm home in Nashville, which was new for the former NYPD officer. But he soon fell in love with the lifestyle.

While Miranda rarely talks about Landon, especially amid current rumors of the couple trying for kids of their own, she has spoken occasionally of how much she enjoys being there for the young boy and being a parental figure to him.

In an interview with People, she referred to taking time out of her busy schedule to be with family and visit New York, where Brendan is from. "I've really gotten to a great place," she said. "I've got an amazing husband and a beautiful farm outside of Nashville."

"We have a place in New York where I go visit my stepson. I feel like I wanna make sure I make time for all those faces and those moments that I just mentioned because it's the most important thing."

In a recent interview on CBS This Morning, Lambert shared her joy in being with her family in the kitchen. She explained, "Being in the kitchen with my main guys is always a joyous occasion."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.