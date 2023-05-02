James McAvoy makes rare red-carpet appearance with wife Lisa Liberati at the Met Gala

The couple were among the elite guests at the Metropolitan Museum on Monday

Over a year after confirming their marriage, James McAvoy and his second wife Lisa Liberati made a stunning appearance at this year's Met Gala, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum in New York on Monday evening.

James, 44, looked sharp in a fitted black suit which was teamed with a jewelled black silk tie and crisp white shirt. He also rocked an impressive Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Chronograph watch.

Meanwhile, his American wife oozed elegance in a red leather sleeveless midi dress, which she styled further with black heels, a suede clutch and diamond bracelets. With her hair slicked away from her face in a high-ponytail, the brunette beauty looked sensational as she posed for pictures with the Hollywood star.

The couple were among the elite Hollywood guests to attend this year's fashion extravaganza, paying homage to the theme's main focus - the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Their joint appearance comes over a year after James confirmed to the Guardian that they had tied the knot. Rumours of their marriage began swirling in 2019, over a year after James met the personal assistant on the set of the horror movie, Split. However, the Scottish star has always refused to address the speculation.

During an interview with the Guardian in February 2022, the paper reported: "They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married." Asked if he was now an "honorary Philadelphian", James replied: "Yeah it's like a second home for me."

James met Lisa - who is said to be the social media manager for the real estate app Jove - back in 2017 when he was filming the M Night Shyamalan thriller. At the time, the Hollywood actor was married to actress Anne-Marie Duff but was in the process of separating after 11 years of marriage.

The former couple share one son, 13-year-old Brendan. At the time of their split back in 2016, they released a statement which read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce. We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son. We ask that you respect our and, most importantly, our child’s privacy during this time."

They tend to stay away from the spotlight - so this appearance was a lovely surprise!

