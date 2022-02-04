James McAvoy confirms he has secretly married American girlfriend Lisa Liberati The couple met on the set of Split

Congratulations are in order for James McAvoy! The 42-year-old actor has revealed he secretly married his American girlfriend Lisa Liberati.

Rumours of their marriage began swirling in 2019, over a year after meeting the personal assistant, also 42, on the set of the horror movie, Split. However, the Scottish star has always refused to address the speculation.

This week, during an interview with the Guardian, the paper reports: "They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married." Asked if he was now an "honorary Philadelphian", James replied: "Yeah it's like a second home for me."

James met Lisa - who is now the Social media manager for the real estate app Jove - back in 2017 when he was filming M Night Shyamalan thriller. At the time, the Hollywood actor was married to actress Anne-Marie Duff but was in the process of separating after 11 years of marriage.

The former couple shares one son, 11-year-old Brendan. At the time of their split back in 2016, they released a statement which read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce. We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son. We ask that you respect our and, most importantly, our child’s privacy during this time."

James has secretly married American girlfriend Lisa Liberati

Although James tends to keep his personal life away from the spotlight. In July 2020, the dad-of-one opened up about spending lockdown with Lisa.

He told Daily Mail: "We are in London and it's all good. We've just moved into a nice, slightly bigger house but we were in a tiny flat before.

"Around about April we built a makeshift studio in my spare bedroom. Our only spare bedroom which was full of moving stuff was rammed and just full of this James made recording studio."

