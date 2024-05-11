10 celebrities who are shorter than you think from Eva Longoria to Tom Cruise

When watching your favourite celeb on-screen it is often impossible to tell how tall they are in real life.

Casting directors can be incredibly tactical when it comes to how they pair up their romantic leads or any actors who appear side by side on screen together. Not only that but strategic camera angles can make your best-loved A-listers appear as though they were towering supermodels, particularly when they are blown up on a screen at a concert or in the cinema.

Join us as we take a look at 10 celebrities who are shorter than you may think!

1/ 10 © Getty Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, 24, truly is a pint-sized princess, but quite how petite she is may come as a surprise. The Espresso singer stole fans' hearts when she teamed up with Taylor Swift to support her on her Era's tour and whilst sitting next to the All Too Well singer at the piano, the subject of Sabrina's height was on everyone's lips. As it turns out, the blonde beauty measures at just 4 ft 9 inches.





2/ 10 © Getty Barry Keoghan Now we couldn't mention Sabrina without talking about her beau Barry Keoghan's stature. Whilst neither couple have confirmed their relationship, they have been seen looking so loved up since December, with the pair filming their getting ready with Vogue videos together ahead of the Met Gala on Monday. With Barry's height being 5 ft 8 inches we are sure they are a perfect match!





3/ 10 © Dave Benett Sheridan Smith From playing Elle Woods in the West End to portraying Blackpool legend Cilla Black on our screens, Sheridan Smith, 42, embodies so many iconic roles - but have you noticed how tall she is? We were shocked to discover that the iconic British actress stands at just 5 ft 2 inches tall.



4/ 10 © Mike Marsland James McAvoy Actor James McAvoy, 45, has been extremely open about being on the shorter side of life, and in an interview with the Telegraph explained that being 5 ft 7 inches tall has had a big impact on his acting career. "As a shorter man, I sometimes get told I'm too short for a role," he told the publication in 2019. Adding: "Or even when I get a role, I'm made to feel like, well, of course, we're going to have to do something about that."

5/ 10 © Getty Images Imelda Staunton Shakespeare once wrote: "Though she be but little, she is fierce" and after Imelda Staunton's stint as the evil Professor Umbridge in Harry Potter, it's safe to say that being 5 ft tall does not hinder you when it comes to being a convincing villain - I'm sure all audiences will agree that she was terrifying!



6/ 10 © Jemal Countess Daniel Radcliffe Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, 34, grew up in front of our very eyes so fans have always known the actor's height has been on the shorter side. But how tall is he exactly? The answer is 5 ft 4 inches, the same as his co-star and close friend Emma Watson.



7/ 10 © David M. Benett,getty Miriam Margolyes The wonderfully candid Miriam Margolyes, 82, stands at just 4 ft 11. The actress has always been very open about her relationship with her body and in 2020 released a series called Miriam's Big Fat Adventure where she opened up about her height and weight.



8/ 10 © Getty Eva Longoria Desperate Housewife and long-term BFF of Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, 49, may surprise you with her petite height. Despite the fact that the slender bombshell looks like she could join Kendall Jenner on the catwalk for Victoria's Secret at any given moment, it turns out the brunette beauty is just 5 ft 1 inch tall.





9/ 10 © Dave Benett,Getty Tom Cruise Tom Cruise, 61, is one of Hollywood's ultimate heartthrobs having played countless leading roles. At 5 ft 7 inches, the actor previously revealed that he is "very sensitive" about his height after it was announced he would be bringing the character of Jack Reacher from page to screen. At the time, fans pointed out that he was a whole ten inches shorter than the towering hero of Lee Child's thriller series.