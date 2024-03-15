Joe Swash shocks wife Stacey Solomon with Holly Willoughby revelation - video

Joe Swash left Stacey Solomon flabbergasted on Wednesday evening when he revealed that Holly Willoughby would be his "free pass" during an Instagram Q+A.

The couple were answering questions submitted by fans whilst relaxing at their £1.2 million Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage, when one follower asked: "If you could each have a 'free pass' with one celeb, who would it be? Just for fun of course." See Joe's full reply in the video below.

Joe Swash makes revelation about Holly Willoughby during Q+A

After the unexpected moment, things took a more romantic turn and Joe was asked by another follower when he knew Stacey was "the one".

Stacey quipped: "It didn't take him long to be honest with you, he laid eyes on me basically and was like, 'Wow, she's the one'."

The video appeared to be taken from inside Stacey and Joe's bedroom

Joe then joked that Stacey was "over-friendly" when they both appeared on TV show, Virtually Famous, together. Following their on-screen appearance, Stacey claimed Joe begged I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here…Now to have her on the show whilst he was presenting it.

"And then when you turned up in Australia, you were ultra over-friendly," he added, which prompted Stacey to chime in: "I ended up in Australia because you begged I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here... Now! to ask me to come to Australia."

© Instagram The couple are the adoring parents to five children

During the conversation, Joe also revealed what makes him the most proud of his wife. He said: "The way she juggles her career as well as being a wonderful mum because it's not easy but you seem to do it very well, you do it very well, well done."

The couple couldn't be more in love and were giggling throughout the Q+A. The pair are incredibly open about their life at home and on Sunday, in aid of Mother's Day, Stacey posted a touching post about her 16 years of motherhood.

Stacey shared an adorable photo on Mother's Day alongside her brood

"16 years of being mummy [heart emoji]. My biggest privilege. Having kids since I was literally a kid has taught me… Some days I'm super mum and I even surprise myself, some days I barely make it out of my pajamas but every day I’m doing my absolute best whatever that looks like. I'm an amazing mum. I won't let myself forget it, or question it.

"And from me to any other mum who may doubt themselves. You're [expletive] incredible on your best days and on the days you don’t feel your best. You're smashing it. Being a mum can be the most wonderful feeling, at the same time as being the most daunting thing in the world. You are EVERYTHING. To the moon and back mumma. Happy Mother's Day."

The heartfelt message was written alongside a photo of Stacey surrounded by her brood who were all wearing different variations of grey outfits.

The snap was taken in the family's beautiful kitchen, the group sat a their hardwood bench-style dining table.