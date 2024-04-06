Holly Willoughby shares rare-glimpse of incredible hotel-worthy bathroom in £3 million West London home

Holly Willoughby's glamorous family home is an interior designer's dream, and on Friday, she shared a rare glimpse inside one of her hotel-worthy bathrooms.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-three was filming herself for her iconic Garnier collaboration inside her £3 million West London home, and whilst demonstrating herself using the products, she gave her 8.4 million followers a look at her ultra-luxurious bathroom.

The space has exceptionally high ceilings with painted walls in the same beautiful duck egg blue shade that Holly has around the rest of her home.

Other beautiful details include an immaculate china-white spoon bath, and dark wooden cupboards fixed to the wall and decorated with green plants. In one corner was a white plant pot with another beautiful green plant.

Holly shared a glimpse of her beautiful bathroom

Alongside the video, Holly wrote: "Morning you gorgeous lot…I’ve been dying my own hair with @garnieruk Nutrisse 10.01 Natural Baby Blonde for almost 10 years so I thought I’d do a little video to show you how I touch up my roots!

"I also wanted to tell you guys about Nutrisse’s recent makeover too - it’s got a new, creamier no-drip formula (don’t forget to give that bottle a good shake!) and new colour boost technology to enhance my blonde even more. I love it! #GarnierUKI #GarnierNutrisse #AD."

Holly showed off her Easter cheesecake

It wasn't just the room that looked glamorous, as Holly's, despite her messy activity and off-duty outfit, oozed pyjama chic in a matching set of stripy sleepwear.

As for her makeup, she wore fluttery mascara, rosy blusher and pink lip gloss oozing beauty as showed off her transformed roots.

Holly's home has a beautiful 'duck egg' blue theme

This isn't the first time fans have received a candid look inside Holly's impeccable home.

Ahead of her Easter celebrations at home, Holly posted a photo of a delicious-looking 'easter egg cheesecake' on her dining room table.

In the background of the image was a beautiful vase of tulips next to a stunning candle in a curvacious glass holder. "Easter Egg Cheesecake," she wrote alongside the image.