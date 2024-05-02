Why these Hollywood stars are skipping this year’s Meta Gala

Jared Leto, frontman of beloved band, 30 Seconds to Mars is just one of the celebrities who has revealed why they won't be attending the 2024 Met Gala.

The singer, 52, shared the news that he will be skipping the iconic evening of celebrity glamour as he and his fellow bandmates will be on the European leg of their Seasons World Tour.

© Getty Images Jared Leto dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for the 2023 Met Gala

He told E! News that he will be: "Back on the road". Referring to the times he stepped onto the red carpet wearing a severed head and dressed as a cat, he added: "I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat. Wishing everybody a beautiful night."

Jared isn't the only celebrity reported to be missing the fashion event of the year. Billy Porter also told the outlet he won't be seen on the red carpet this year.

© Jennifer Graylock - PA Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala

He explained to the publication: "I just lost my mom,I have to take care of myself, so I’m doing that. And that means not going to the party sometimes.”

Another star reported to be missing out on the Met Gala is Taylor Swift. According to her Era's tour schedule, she is set to be in Paris singing her heart out for thousands of fans.

© Daniele Venturelli Taylor Swift at the 2016 Met Gala

The dazzling annual evening is one of the most anticipated red carpets in a celebrity's calendar and is hosted by Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Magazine.

The gala celebrates the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring exhibition, which this year, according to Vogue, is named: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and is centred around 50 historically significant pieces that are far too fragile to ever be worn again.

What is this year's Met Gala dress code?

For the celebrities, Vogue reported that the dress code is “The Garden in Time”, inspired by a short story of the same name by JG Ballard.

"The Garden in Time follows the handsome sophisticate Count Axel and his wife, the majestic Countess, who live in a remote villa in some unnamed paradise that overlooks an abundant garden of crystalline flowers with translucent leaves, twinkling glass-like stems and crystals at the heart of every pistil.

© Getty Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, hosts the glamorous evening

"But, as with most things Ballard put his name to, there is a dystopian undercurrent to the tale, and this Eden is at risk of invasion by a furious and fast-encroaching mob. To avoid seizure, the Count is forced to pluck time-reversing flowers from his garden until there are none left. The story ends with the Count and his Countess entangled in thorny belladonna plants in a decimated and derelict estate," the publication explained.

HELLO! Fashion Editor, Natalie Salmon, previously gave her predictions for the red carpet. "We're imagining moody florals, nature-themed sculptural pieces (à la Rihanna in 2017) and in true Met Gala fashion - some politically charged looks."

We cannot wait to see what how the glittering list of celebrities interprets this year's theme!