The Great British Sewing Bee star Patrick Grant's relationship status – is he married?

Patrick Grant is back on our screens! Earlier this week, the Scottish star presented BBC Two's Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King – and he's also returning for season eight of The Great British Sewing Bee. Since joining the show in 2013, Patrick has had a pretty busy schedule, but does he have time for love? Here's everything you need to know about the designer's relationship status, including whether he's married…

WATCH: The Great British Sewing Bee star Patrick Grant jokes with co-star Esme Young

Is The Great British Sewing Bee star Patrick Grant married?

Patrick Grant is not married and he currently appears to be single. While the 51-year-old prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight, he was previously pictured with his ex-girlfriend and fellow designer, Katie Hillier.

MORE: When is the Married at First Sight Australia series ten reunion airing in the UK?

READ: GMB's Kate Garraway regrets on-air comments: "Can't believe I said that out loud"

© Getty Patrick Grant was previously in a relationship with designer Katie Hillier

The pair dated from 2007 to 2016, and clearly shared a common interest in fashion. Katie had designed for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Loewe, Asprey, and Victoria Beckham. In 2010, she also launched her own jewellery label – Hillier.

As fans will know, Patrick is the director of bespoke tailor Norton & Sons of Savile Row, as well as the clothing lines E. Tautz & Sons and Community Clothing. In 2010 he was awarded the highly-prestigious Menswear Designer award at the British Fashion Awards.

© Getty The couple split in 2016

More recently, Patrick opened up about working with King Charles. “I work a little bit for His Majesty, and I’ve met him on many occasions – he is a lover of beautiful things, he is a lover of clothes, he’s a lover of craftsmanship,” Patrick told the PA news agency earlier this week.

Following Patrick's split from designer Katie in 2016, the TV judge has revealed what he looks for in a partner and insisted that any future relationships would have to fit in with his hectic schedule. Speaking to The Sun in 2020, Patrick added that he would also be open to dating a fan.

© Rex Patrick has said he's open to finding love but isn't actively looking for it

"I've dated people who are fans, but I didn't find them through the fandom," he said. "It would be unusual if that was how it happened, but I couldn't rule it out. There are quite a lot of fans, so if I start saying I wouldn't date anyone who was a fan I'd be disappointing several million people."

Nonetheless, Patrick has a very relaxed approach to dating and is happy to just see what happens. Speaking to The Times in 2021, he said: "If a relationship comes along that works with the tightly constrained amount of time that I have, of course, I'd be happy. But it's not something I'm actively seeking."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.