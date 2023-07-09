The Great British Sewing Bee star Patrick Grant shares incredible throwback snap to younger years – and he looks so different!

Patrick Grant is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his judging role on BBC One's heartwarming reality series, The Great British Sewing Bee.

The fashion designer is well-loved by fans of the show and is easily recognised by his now-iconic moustache. But did you know that Patrick hasn't always donned facial hair?

In June, the businessman and TV personality took to Instagram ahead of the 90s-themed challenge on the show, which aired earlier this week, to share a throwback snap.

Patrick posted a photo from his days working as a camp counsellor at Kennolyn Camp in California in 1990. The throwback photo showed the star as a fresh-faced teenager, posing in fancy dress as Captain Salt.

© @patrickgrantism Patrick shared a throwback photo from 1990

He wrote in the caption: "In a few weeks its 90's week on @britishsewingbee so they asked me to find a pic of myself in 90's gear. So here I am. 1990, @kennolyncamps Santa Cruz, California.

"I'm Captain Salt, pictured with my nemeses the Teenage Mutant Ninja Banana Slugs. Wishing all you summer campers a very happy summer."

Fans were quick to comment on the epic throwback, with one person writing: "Looking oh so cool, Patrick. Loving the new series of #SewingBee," while another added: "Unbelievably obsessed w/ this photo."

© Production Patrick is a judge on The Great British Sewing Bee

A third person commented: "This picture made my day. Brilliant!"

The Great British Sewing Bee's official Instagram account even commented on the post, writing: "We have no idea what's going on here but we love it."

Following Patrick's stint in America as a camp counsellor and a ski instructor, he went on to work in marketing before finding his passion for fashion design at Saïd Business School at Oxford University, where he studied for an MBA.

© Production Patrick appears on the BBC show alongside Esme Young

Whilst studying, Patrick stumbled across a copy of the Financial Times, in which bespoke tailor Norton & Sons was being advertised for sale by the Granger family.

After graduating from Oxford, Patrick bought the business and through the purchase, also obtained the rights to two further companies, E Tautz and Hammond & Co.

He went on to become an award-winning designer and also launched the social enterprise, Community Clothing, in 2016 which supports UK textile jobs and makes affordable ethical clothing.

© Guy Levy Patrick is an award-winning fashion designer

When he's not busy filming for The Great British Sewing Bee in Leeds, Patrick can be found at his home in Lancashire, which is close to his factory in Blackburn.

The 51-year-old moved to the north-western county from London in 2020 to be closer to his factory.

As for his love life, Patrick is not married. The star likes to keep his romantic life out of the spotlight so very little is known about his current relationship status.

© Getty Patrick was previously in a relationship with Katie Hillier

He was, however, in a relationship with fellow designer Katie Hillier from 2007 to 2016. Find out more about their romance here.