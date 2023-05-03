Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals daughter's potential huge move

The Earl's daughter, Lady Lara Spencer, might be heading overseas for an exciting reason…

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Lara Spencer, may be making a big move, according to her father, Charles Spencer.

On the latest episode of his popular podcast, Rabbit Hole Detectives, which he co-hosts with the Reverend Richard Coles and historian Cat Jarman, the Earl shared some behind-the-scenes family details.

As part of a discussion about libraries, he let slip that his daughter, Lady Lara Spencer, 17, may attend university in America.

Charles said: "I just did a tour of the East Coast universities for my teenage daughter, and everywhere you went, one of the big stats they had was how many [books libraries had]… That's a really big thing to them, it's a symbol of not just learning but status."

If Lara does end up attending an American university, she will be following in the footsteps of her late aunt, who was a big fan of the States, taking her first solo trip to New York in 1989.

It was also rumoured that the Princess considered moving to America following her divorce from the then-Prince of Wales.

Although on the opposite side of the country from Charles' nephew Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, it's possible that Lara could meet up with her cousins if she does choose to attend university over the pond.

The Earl doesn't often comment on his family life, but recently shared a heart-warming detail about his son Louis, 29. As part of a podcast discussion about theatre superstitions last week, Charles self-deprecatingly said: "My son's an actor and I always say 'break a leg' and he always looks– well he always looks slightly pained."

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, who is the presumptive heir to his father's Earldom, signed with an agent upon graduating from drama school last year and performs under the stage name Louis John Lyons.

