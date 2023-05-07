Sarah Ferguson speaks out after missing King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

Sarah Ferguson shared a sweet message of congratulations to King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday evening, despite missing out on an invitation to their historic coronation ceremony.

The novelist, whose ex-husband Prince Andrew and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were all in attendance at Westminster Abbey, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter alongside a photo of the new King and Queen Consort.

"Sincerest congratulations to Their Majesties, the King and Queen," Sarah wrote.

The message was met with a huge response from Sarah's followers, some of whom praised her kindness and expressed their surprise that she hadn't attended the event.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson wasn't invited to the King's coronation

It was revealed in April that Sarah wasn't invited to the Coronation, and whilst promoting her new novel on Loose Women, she revealed her plans for the big day.

"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said.

© Getty Princess Eugenie arrived at the coronation with her father Prince Andrew

"I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from him [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out."

Sarah continued: "I think it's really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television!

© Stuart C. Wilson Princess Beatrice arrived at the coronation with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and cousin Prince Harry

"And there's a little old people's home nearby and I've got a little van… it's a three-wheeler. "Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches."

True to her word, on Friday Sarah shared photographs of a tea party she'd set up for a nearby care home close to her Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.

© Twitter Sarah didn't attend the coronation, but that didn't stop her from celebrating at home

The Instagram snaps showed a table covered in a red and white checked tablecloth and covered in an array of sweet treats, fit for a King and Queen!

The spread included Charles' Crunchy Cream Cake, Camilla's Tea, as well as scones, strawberries and a hamper full of picnic goodies.

© Twitter One of the late Queen's corgis featured in Sarah photos, which she shared on the eve of King Charles' big day

And of course, no tea party is complete without the corgis themselves. Sarah and her former husband, the Duke of York, adopted pups Sandy and Muick, following Queen Elizabeth II's death last September.

"I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow. I certainly have. Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!" Sarah wrote in the caption.

© Twitter Sarah revealed she had her bunting out at her Royal Lodge home in Windsor ahead of the coronation weekend

Although Sarah wasn't there to watch the ceremony with her daughters, it was previously revealed that she was going to reunite with family members later in the day for a private celebration – likely Prince Andrew and their daughters, along with their husbands and young children.

The 63-year-old has maintained a close relationship with her former husband following their divorce, and recently made a rare comment about their bond during an interview. See what she had to say in the video below…

