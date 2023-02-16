Denise van Outen makes dig at ex-boyfriend Eddie Boxshall as she gushes about new romance The TV presenter is in a relationship with Jimmy Barba

Denise van Outen is relishing every moment with her beau Jimmy Barba, whom she credits for putting a "smile back on her face".

Appearing alongside her boyfriend on a Valentine's Day special of Steph's Packed Lunch, the presenter gushed: "He's put a smile back on my face," to which Jimmy replied: "She's done the same for me as well."

WATCH: Denise van Outen discussed her revenge porn ordeal on Lorraine

Loading the player...

This is Denise's first known romance since her split from Eddie Boxshall last year. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022. They lived together in Essex with her daughter Betsy.

"We've been together for almost a year but we're actually not together tonight because I've got Betsy and you've got yours (Jimmy's daughter Toni)," added Denise.

The blonde beauty shares 12-year-old daughter Betsy with her former husband, the actor Lee Mead. During the show, Denise opened up about the most romantic gestures Jimmy has done for her.

MORE: Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall hits back with 'worst detective' jibe

SEE: Denise van Outen's daughter Betsy seen in rare video - and fans cannot get enough

"I prefer romantic gestures over big extravagant gifts – like Jimmy fixed the plinth in my kitchen," she explained. "Because my dishwasher wouldn't fit and I came home and he'd fixed it and I thought that was a lovely thing to do, I've got a lovely plinth now."

Denise with her beau Jimmy

Jimmy continued: "It's much better now. It was cracked, I glued it back together and I painted it, put some silicone on it as well so it looked brand new."

News of Denise's split from Eddie last year came as a shock to fans. At the time, she wrote on social media: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.