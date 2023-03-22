Denise van Outen commands attention in skintight leather trousers

Denise van Outen dazzled viewers on Tuesday with a seriously bold outfit featuring a pair of ultra-flattering leather trousers.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a carousel of joyous snaps from her latest appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch. In the photos, the 48-year-old looked effortlessly stylish in a pink and orange striped jumper and a pair of figure-hugging leather trousers.

Denise elevated her look with some boho beaded earrings, stacks of rings and cerise suede boots. In terms of hair and makeup, the TV star wore her platinum blonde locks down loose and opted for a pop of cherry pink lipstick.

"@packedlunchc4 @channel4 with queen @stephlunch I'm wearing jumper @amapolalondon @wish_jewellery earrings [star emoji] Leeds Dock," Denise penned in her caption.

Denise opted for bold colours

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Always rocking a nice jumper," while a second noted: "Looking amazing Denise."

The presenter looked radiant

A third remarked: "Beautiful," and a fourth chimed in: "Those pink boots [boot emoji] , love."

Denise's leather look comes after the DJ opened up about her blossoming romance with new beau, Jimmy Barba. During a Valentine's Day special of Steph's Packed Lunch, the presenter gushed: "He's put a smile back on my face," to which Jimmy replied: "She's done the same for me as well."

Denise with her beau Jimmy

On the subject of romantic gestures, Denise continued: "I prefer romantic gestures over big extravagant gifts – like Jimmy fixed the plinth in my kitchen," she explained. "Because my dishwasher wouldn't fit and I came home and he'd fixed it and I thought that was a lovely thing to do, I've got a lovely plinth now."

Denise's romance with Jimmy comes after the presenter's split from Eddie Boxshall. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022. They lived together in Essex with her daughter Betsy whom she shares with Lee Mead.

