Stacey Solomon's emotional message ahead of leaving Pickle Cottage

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is mentally preparing to leave her family home that she shares with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Stacey Solomon, 33, gave birth to her fifth child, daughter Belle, in February and just three months on the Loose Women presenter is preparing to leave her family home for work purposes.

The star took to Instagram Stories for a candid chat with her 5.6 million followers and when one of them asked how she was finding life with five children she explained the current situation.

"It's been incredible, so amazing, I can't believe I'm lucky enough to say I'm a mum of five… I go back to filming away, starting from tomorrow so that's going to be really hard, and I feel a bit emotional about it."

Being her honest self (as usual) Stacey admitted that "3, 1 and 0 is full on," referring to the ages of her three youngest children.

It sounds as though Stacey will be leaving all of the children behind with her doting husband Joe Swash, who recently appeared on I'm A Celebrity… South Africa.

The couple have six children between them

Although Stacey has been on maternity leave, the busy mum has been hard at work and has not let her upcycling passion slip.

Earlier in the week, Stacey revealed the beautiful room she is creating for her daughters, Rose and Belle. After removing a flower wall from Rose's old nursery, she sprayed them to change the colours from hot pink to dusty pink and then rehung them in a perfect alcove.

© Instagram The family recently took their first family trip since Belle's arrival to Abu Dhabi

The former X Factor contestant loves her stunning home, Pickle Cottage, as do her loyal fans.

One of the most impressive features of the property is the family's giant outdoor pool, and during the same Instagram Q&A, Stacey explained that they have recently just taken the cover off the pool ready to clean it and prepare it for the summer season ahead. We bet the kids can't wait to take a dip, especially when the sun is shining!

Stacey Solomon's bathroom

Their family bathroom is so beautiful

The family's main bathroom is an Instagram haven that has a shimmering mermaid theme. The dazzling space comes complete with two shell sculpted sinks and mesmerising tiles. Hotel-esque touches include rolled up towels and lavish fittings. We can understand why Stacey is utterly obsessed with this space.

Stacey Solomon's utility room

Check out the Solomon/Swash utility room

The star's utility room is a busy place that is well used so it's only right that lots of attention to detail went into the design. Stacey has gone for pastel green cabinets from Wren Kitchens for her pretty and practical space. Plus, there's a sweet shelf that reads: "Pickle Cottage," above the farmhouse sink.

Stacey Solomon's home office

The star has a workspace at home

Stacey has a calm and chic room for any work she has to do at home and it features a white desk which is topped with stationery supplies.

However, when Stacey filmed herself assembling the huge wing-shaped display that is hung above her desk, her followers had an array of worries about the handmade feature.

"Will that grass not die and fall out?" quizzed one, and: "I love it, but you do know they are full of fleas don't you?" warned another. A third worried about the spiders which could come and live in the dried flowers.

