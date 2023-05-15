Rachel Riley melts hearts with gorgeous new family photo – and Maven and Noa are adorable!

Rachel Riley sparked a sweet fan reaction over the weekend with a brand-new family photo featuring her husband Pasha Kovalev and their two adorable daughters, Maven and Noa.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two, 37, posted a heartwarming family photo capturing their magical day out at the launch of Gabby on the Go. In the sweet snapshot, Rachel, Pasha, Maven and Noa can be seen posing alongside a costume-clad actor.

Countdown star Rachel appeared in high spirits as she flashed a huge smile for the camera. For the family affair, she looked radiant in a purple striped jumper and a pair of ripped jeans. The star completed her look with a playful half-up half-down hairdo, a bright pink lip and a sweep of sculpting bronzer.

Pasha, 43, meanwhile, looked every inch the doting father as he sweetly posed for a selfie with his three-year-old daughter, Maven. Opting for a casual outfit, the professional Strictly dancer donned a form-fitting navy jumper and a pair of dark-wash jeans.

© Instagram The family appeared in high spirits

The happy couple were pictured holding their adorable daughters who appeared to relish the unique experience. Their eldest, Maven, looked super sweet in a bubblegum pink cardigan, whilst Noa, two, melted hearts in a powder blue cardigan and a pair of floral applique sandals. For an added dose of cuteness, the tiny tot had her hair styled in precious bunches.

"I wouldn't normally ask for selfies with famouses but seeing as it was for the kids… [winky face emoji]," Rachel penned in her caption.

She continued: "Thanks for having us #GabbysDollhouse @dreamworksjr @smythstoys - fab morning, the kids loved visiting Gabby's bus! I haven't been back to Lakeside for a million years either, it's on today and tomorrow 11-5 outside #SmythsToys for anyone with little fans of the show."

© Getty Pasha and Rachel met on Strictly Come Dancing

Fans and friends adored Rachel's wholesome update, with one writing: "Gorgeous family," while a second remarked: "A ray of sunshine in amongst all the doom and gloom in the world. Thank you."

A third chimed in: "You're looking beautiful," and a fourth sweetly added: "Beautiful family," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Getty The duo share two daughters together

Rachel and Pasha found love on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013. They went on to secretly tie the knot in 2019 with an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

In December 2019, the couple welcomed their first child at home. Rachel gave birth to daughter Maven whilst standing up in the bathroom. She made the surprising revelation during an interview with MailOnline. "The midwives got here 20 minutes before she was born. I was standing up — there's a video of the midwife catching her," she revealed.

© Instagram Rachel with baby Maven

"I wasn't scared, I was more like, 'This is happening. Get it out!'"

And in 2021, the couple went on to welcome little Noa. They shared the happy news on Instagram, writing: "We have some news…! Introducing Pasha's newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

© Instagram Rachel welcomed Noa in 2021

"She's totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign."

